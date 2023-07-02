O’Flynn set to replace Collins as Cork mayor

CORK North-based Fianna Fáil Cllr Frank O’Flynn is set to become new county mayor.

The retired former Dairygold milk adviser is now a full-time councillor for the Fermoy Municipal District and takes the mayoral chain from outgoing Independent Cllr Danny Collins from Bantry.

Cllr O’Flynn’s expected election as county mayor is a result of a voting pact agreed between Fianna Fáil and the independent groups in 2019, which shares the role of county mayor until 2024.

It’s not clear yet who will be elected deputy mayor, but negotiations are underway between the two parties. West Cork has had a good run with mayors in recent years with Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF), Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF), Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind), and Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) all taking the mayoral chain.