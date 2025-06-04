No rates breaks for businesses in Bandon during street closures

CORK County Council will not defer rates for businesses in the centre of Bandon affected by the ongoing works, especially along South Main Street, which is to close for two months this summer to facilitate resurfacing works.

Last week The Southern Star highlighted the fears expressed by some business owners about the impending closure of the town’s main thoroughfare, while others are calling for more car park spaces in the town.

South Main Street will be closed to traffic from June 25th until August 31st for the construction of new parking bays as well as four pedestrian raised crossings.

While the works are ongoing, footpaths on both sides of the street will be open.

At this week’s meeting of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) raised a motion seeking a deferral of rates for those affected businesses for the 12 months.

He said he has spoken to a number of business owners along South Main Street, with one telling him their turnover was down 40%; another business owner was using his personal savings to pay his staff wages.

‘Businesses are really suffering at the moment and I’m asking that the rates be deferred for 12 months until all the works are finished and that some kind of payment plan could be put in place,’ said Cllr Collins, who reiterated that this is only for the areas currently affected by the public realm works.

‘People are very concerned that they may not be in business in 12 months’ time so this pause in rates could help keep them open.’

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) seconded the motion, and said the works being carried out in Bandon are ‘unprecedented and very important for Bandon’ while his colleague Cllr Marie O’Sullivan said the cost of doing business has increased over the last number of years.

She added that the rates department at Cork County Council are very helpful and can assist in setting up payment plans for rates.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) also supported the motion and said that a rates rebate would offer relief and show support for the businesses.

However, municipal district officer Brian Dunne pointed out that rates are a property tax and not a tax on turnover, and said the Council hasn’t deferred rates previously.

‘Cork County Council continues to be engaging with rate payers and anyone facing difficulty is asked to contact the rates office to discuss payment options,’ he said.

Municipal District manager Padraig Barrett also added that the rates office will be sympathetic to any rate payer who is having difficulty in payments.