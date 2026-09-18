KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Senior SmartPass means free travel across the border

A FREE Travel Public Services Card may be used to travel free of charge on cross-border journeys between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and vice versa. Your spouse, civil partner or cohabitant may accompany you free of charge where the appropriate type of entitlement is held. If you hold a Companion Free Travel Public Services Card, one companion aged 16 years or over may accompany you free of

charge. A Cross-Border Free Travel journey must originate in one jurisdiction and terminate in the other. The journey may be undertaken using one mode of transport only - bus or train, not a combination of both. It must be undertaken on the basis of one through-ticket. For example, you can travel free by train from say, Cork to Belfast, provided that the free ticket which you obtained in Cork clearly denotes Belfast as the final destination. Your PSC with Free Travel cannot be used for travel within Northern Ireland. You will need to apply for a Senior SmartPass.

What is the Senior SmartPass?

If you are 66 or over and have Free Travel, you can travel free of charge on all bus and rail services within Northern Ireland using a Senior SmartPass card. You do not need to meet the residency condition in Northern Ireland to apply, there is no charge for it. It does not cover your spouse, civil partner, cohabitant or companion .

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How do I apply for a Senior SmartPass?

Fill in an application form (FTNI1). You can get this form from your local Intreo Centre, Social Welfare Branch Office or Citizens Information Centre (not available online). Do not use a photocopy of the form as each form is barcoded. The application form must be filled in with black ink only and returned in person (not posted) to your Intreo Centre or Social Welfare Branch Office. You must bring each of the following items with your application: your Irish Free Travel pass/Public Services Card; proof of address; proof of identity (driving licence, passport etc); a recent passport standard colour photo.

How do I renew or replace a Senior SmartPass?

Your Senior SmartPass card will expire after five years. Approximately three months before your SmartPass expires Translink will send you a renewal application form. If you lose, damage, change your name or need to replace a Senior SmartPass that has not expired, you apply for a replacement using form FTNI 2. Your local Citizens Information Centre can provide you with a form if you need it.

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or visit www.citizensinformation.ie