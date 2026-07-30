New proposals seek to end ongoing legal aid dispute

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan TD has come up with new proposals to try and resolve the dispute over how solicitors are paid by the State for free legal-aid cases.

Under the new regulations, which came into effect on July 1st, solicitors will get a flat fee of €520 per client, with just one legal aid certificate per defendant.

Under the old scheme, solicitors were paid €240 for their first appearance in the district court, and €60 for each subsequent representation.

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After a meeting with representatives of the Law Society of Ireland on Monday, Mr O'Callaghan made fresh proposals that would have no cost implications. He said solicitors would be able to claim two-thirds of the new fee at the first district court appearance and the balance at the end of the case, or within a 12-month period.

The minister said the new scheme would also allow separate payments for the same defendant, but only where new charges arise and are separate to previous court appearances.

Given the high rate at which solicitors have withdrawn from the free legal aid panel, Minister O'Callaghan suggested they could reinstate themselves.

But Skibbereen-based solicitor, Colette McCarthy, said: 'It would be fair to say that a lot of damage has already been done. Nevertheless, the solicitors who in this area are very anxious to get back to representing their clients, many of whom are the most vulnerable in society.'

Bantry-based solicitor Flor Murphy said: 'We welcome the fact that the minister met with us and considered our proposals.

'We also welcome the minister's decision to pay a portion of the fee up front, and reinstate travel expenses, even if they are to be reintroduced at the lowest civil service rate,' he said.

Mr Murphy said the Law Society will need time to consider the minister's suggestions and they will hopefully get back to him with a consensus at the start of next week.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.