This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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SUMMER PROPERTY SPECIAL: 24-page supplement full of amazing properties on the West Cork market, mortgage advice and more

IN NEWS

The lack of garda recruits being stationed in West Cork has been described as a 'pattern of neglect' after the region missed out for the second time in a row.

An argument for a rail network for West Cork will be made in the Oireachtas as Senator Noel O'Donovan said it was time to restore the train service.

West Cork Counselling and Support Services says it will have to close its doors after the HSE cut all funding - leaving dozens of vulnerable clients without access to mental health services.

West Cork Farming Awards winner for July: Read our full page feature all about Martin & Jim O’Regan.

Spotlight on An Gorta Mór ahead of a remembrance event at Reen Farm in Union Hall.

IN LIFE

Ireland's last lighthouse keeper Gerald Butler recalls his years of service.

IN SPORT

Bantry AC star Darragh McElhinney chats to us after winning his third Irish national senior 5000m title.

Clonakilty footballers delivered the best performance of the opening round in the county football championships as they beat Knocknagree.

Cork are through to the county’s sixth All-Ireland senior camogie final in a row.

It’s back-to-back All-Ireland U18A titles for Cork’s minor football team after they beat Roscommon.

Ballygurteen’s Michael Keohane had his most successful outing of the season in the Porsche Carwow Carrera Cup Great Britain series at Thruxton on Sunday.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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