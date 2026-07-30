Bumper weekend expected for Cork Airport

Cork Airport is preparing to welcome 72,000 passengers this August bank holiday weekend, with Sunday, August 2nd expected to be the busiest day overall while tomorrow will be the busiest day for departures.

As one of the busiest weekends in the year for inbound tourism, a plethora of festivals and events will take place across the south of Ireland including Cork Community Pride, Kinsale Regatta Festival (Ireland’s oldest regatta), Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival, All Together Now music festival and Spraoi International Street Arts Festival in Waterford, and Caherciveen Music & Arts Festival Weekend in Kerry. Other festivals include Castletownbere Festival of the Sea; Youghal Medieval Festival with Cork On A Fork Fest, Schull Regatta Festival and Bandon Walled Town Festival, which all take place later next month.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: 'We are entering the last month of the peak summer season for both inbound and outbound visitors through Cork Airport. I’m delighted to see that so many festivals and events are taking place right across the region. Visitors will notice that our capital programme is well underway, with three live construction sites on the airport campus at present. Despite the on-time, on-budget construction activities, the warmth of the welcome and the smoothness of the passenger journey remains unchanged and the best in Ireland.'