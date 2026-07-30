KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: How to get a BER for your home

What is a Building Energy Rating? A Building Energy Rating (BER) evaluates your home based on how energy efficient it is. You must have a BER if you are selling or renting a property. The rating means prospective buyers or tenants can compare the energy performance of different buildings and understand how much it will cost to run them.

What are the benefits of a good BER? The better your BER, the more energy efficient your home is. Homes with a good BER rating will stay warm for longer, have lower energy bills, and have lower carbon emissions, making them more environmentally friendly.

What is the BER scale? Your BER rates your properties energy usage. The ratings are A0 (highest), A, B, C, D, E, F and G (lowest). A0-rated properties are the most energy efficient and do not use fossil fuels. For example, if your home has a gas boiler, it cannot get an A0 rating. G-rated properties are the least energy efficient. They are usually older properties that are not well insulated and are expensive to heat. Previously, BER certificates used a different scale with 15 ratings. This was changed in May 2026 to bring Ireland’s BER rating system in line with what is used in other EU countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why do I need a BER certificate? All new homes must have a BER certificate. The owner of the home is responsible for getting the BER. If you are selling or renting your property all advertisements for the property must show the BER.

How long does my BER certificate last? Your certificate is valid for ten years unless you make structural changes or make changes to the heating system, in which case you need to get a new BER assessment.

How do I find out my BER? You can check online on the SEAI National BER Register if there is a BER rating. If there isn’t, you can hire an approved BER assessor to survey and assess your home and calculate the BER.

How much does a BER assessment cost? The price can vary depending on the supplier and/or the size of your home. The cost for an apartment is around €150, while the cost for a standard house is between €200 and €300. You should get at least three quotes from different assessors before deciding on which one to choose. See Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) website for the national register of BER assessors.

How can I improve my BER? As part of your BER assessment, you get an advisory report. This will give you recommendations on how you can improve energy efficiency of your home. You can improve your BER by upgrading the insulation in your home and making other changes. You may be able to get a grant to help with these.

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie