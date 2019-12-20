New president for Network Ireland West Cork

A NEW group of dynamic West Cork women will take the helm of Network Ireland West Cork in 2020.

Leading the new 16-strong committee will be Network Ireland West Cork’s incoming president Caroline Murphy of West Cork Eggs.

‘I am absolutely delighted to be president of the Network Ireland West Cork branch for 2020,’ Caroline said.

‘If you had told me, at that evening at the launch in Ludgate, that I would be the third president I would have laughed,’ said Caroline. ‘Network Ireland has given me so much, it has helped me grow in confidence and in my business, especially through the business awards. It has helped me grow my network phenomenally and I have met people and made friends I would never have met otherwise.’

Network Ireland was established in 1983 and has over 1,200 member and 15 branches nationally. It is a progressive, dynamic organisation supporting the professional and personal development of women. Network Ireland West Cork holds monthly networking events for members to come together to collaborate, share ideas, knowledge and support.

‘I cannot recommend being a member highly enough,’ Caroline said.

‘I would like to thank AIB and the Local Enterprise Office for their support. For 2020 I want to build on the amazing foundation already here. The theme for our January event is ‘Goal Setting’ and the mantra for the year will be #BeTheBestYou.’

‘We will host events that will give our members skills to help achieve this, events that will help grow their network and will inspire and motivate us all to be the best version of ourselves. I know I am biased but Network Ireland West Cork is an amazing bunch of women.’

See also www.networkireland.ie.