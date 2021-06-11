New pedestrian footbridge could alleviate Skibb traffic

SKIBBEREEN is to get a new pedestrian footbridge according to the recently-published Draft County Development Plan (CDP).

Under the section ‘public transport and connectivity’, the Council says that it has plans to reduce traffic congestion in the town centre and create an integrated and ‘environmentally sound’ transport system.

As a result, Cork County Council is looking at creating a new pedestrian link bridge over the River Ilen in the middle of Skibbereen.

‘There has long been a need to connect what is the centre of the town with access to the bypass,’ Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) told The Southern Star.

‘This is badly needed so that we can sort out the worsening traffic congestion in the town, especially for commuters who use the buses.’

Cllr Carroll said that a new bus terminus was planned to be located at the bypass and that a pedestrian bridge would be vital.

‘The plan is to have a car park and the new bus terminus linked to the centre of the town,’ Cllr Carroll said.

‘People could then park their cars and get the bus without having to come into the town centre. The bridge would also be another alternative for locals and visitors to get in and out of the town without driving in.’

While not commenting on the pedestrian bridge that already exists at Levi’s Quay off Bridge Street, but was never opened, and which The Southern Star understands is to be demolished due to health and safety concerns, Cllr Carroll said he looks forward to seeing the new link to the bypass opened ‘in the very near future.