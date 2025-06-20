New editor takes the helm at The Southern Star  

Sylvia Pownall has joined The Southern Star as the new Editor, bringing nearly 30 years of local and national newspaper experience to our business having worked in senior editorial positions at the Leinster Leader, Dublin Gazette titles, Irish Sun and most recently as Editor of the Irish Sunday Mirror.

Seán Mahon, Managing Director at The Southern Star, said ‘We’re excited that someone with such extensive newspaper experience as Sylvia has joined our team to lead our editorial operations and we wish her every success in helping us continue to take The Southern Star onwards and upwards for West Cork.

‘Sylvia’s depth of newspaper publishing knowledge will help further improve our local news output for our readers across West Cork and I’m sure lead our award-winning team to new heights.’ Sylvia said: ‘It’s an honour to join such a talented team and help steer this iconic title through its next successful chapter. After three decades in media, news remains my passion and I look forward to bringing the stories that matter to our readers in vibrant communities across West Cork and beyond.’