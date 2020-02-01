Neil is very ‘appy’ to run his software business from here

RUNNING a business in West Cork has its challenges but for one local businessman it’s all about giving his customers an opportunity to grow both within the region and beyond.

‘I couldn’t imagine running my own business anywhere else other than West Cork,’ Neil O’Mahony owner at Apptech in Skibbereen told The Southern Star.

Apptech provides business with bespoke apps and also creates websites.

Neil, who is originally from Deerpark in Bandon, now lives and operates his business in Skibbereen with his partner Rebekah and their one-and-a-half year old twin girls, Riley and Zoe.

‘I grew up in Watford in the UK, but my father was from Bandon and we moved back here when I was 15,’ Neil said.

‘I went to Hamilton High School and after that spent a few years in the catering business.’

Neil decided it was time to run his own business and with the help of the West Cork Development Partnership (WCDP) founded Apptech.

‘Apptech, provides businesses and organisations with the ability to offer their customers a mobile, efficient and customer friendly smart-phone app which can be designed and tailor-made to their own specification,’ Neil said.

‘We can help them put together an app for their company that will ensure they get the best when it comes to efficiency and customer contact. Our apps can be designed for any business and also help create the website.’

Of course the availability of ultra high speed broadband in Skibbereen is a major advantage for Neil and Apptech.

‘The broadband coverage is excellent and getting better every day in West Cork,’ Neil said.

And, of course, with the facilities available at the Ludgate hub, Skibbereen is the perfect location for me and my business.’

Neil also praised the help he received from the WCDP when he first decided to start his own business.

‘The WCDP has been a great help and have supported me with practical advice every step of the way. Apptech is now up and running and we are looking forward to helping the businesses in our area make the most of the product or service they have to offer.’

‘The best thing about running a business in West Cork is the community, the people of West Cork are very supportive of local businesses and always support you when they can. It is nice for me to be able to return this support through my business by helping other local businesses grow and succeed too.’

For more information or to contact Neil, log on to Apptech.pro.