National focus on Beara fishers' decommission decision

BERE Island will feature on national television this week, as RTÉ cameras have travelled to Castletownbere to speak to fishers as they mull over whether to decommission their boats for good or not.

The story will feature as part of the Ear To The Ground programme, which will also showcase Ireland's first walking route for horses - or bridleway - along the Beara Way.

The episode will air this Thursday on RTÉ One at 7pm, with a repeat scheduled for 1.10pm on Sunday, February 12th.

