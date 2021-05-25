Nappies to be DNA-tested to catch dumpers

A POST online about plans to retrieve DNA from nappies dumped in Bandon has resonated with many people angered by fly-tipping and dumping in the area.

The idea follows on from recent plans by Leitrim County Council to introduce DNA testing of dog poo to trace it back to it owners.

Those behind the ‘This is Bandon’ Facebook page posted last week that DNA will be retrieved from three bags of nappies dumped on Quay Road last week.

‘We will use the DNA to link the individual involved to other dumpings, so that when we catch the person, we can link them to all incidents,’ said the post.

Despite community clean-ups having taken place in recent weeks around the town and by the riverside, bags of rubbish were dumped at spots within days.

A recent litter pick-up organised by Cllr Sean O’Donovan involving members of Bandon Tidy Towns and Bandon Environmental Action Group (BEAG) saw over 70 bags of rubbish collected along with two shopping trolleys, a kid’s bike and a satellite dish.

However, within days of clearing the river walkway, three more bags of rubbish were dumped there, prompting Cllr O’Donovan to call to the home of the culprit seen in the act.

‘I just called to her door and told her of the consequences if she continued to dump rubbish bags there.

‘While she denied it at first, she then admitted it, and said it wouldn’t happen again,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

Meanwhile, a new Facebook page, called ‘West Cork illegal dumping fly-tipping Watch’ has been set up to report cases of fly-tipping and dumping in the region.