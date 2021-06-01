Myrteville shop sells €2.4m winning Lotto ticket

A seaside shop located close to Myrtleville beach has been confirmed as the winning location for last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2,469,871. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw (Saturday 29th May) at O’Connell’s Foodstore in Myrtleville and the lucky winner has yet to come forward to claim the prize.

Saturday night’s €2.4 million jackpot marked the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won so far this year. The win came just a week after the €6.4 million Lotto jackpot was won by an Athlone player in the 22nd May draw.

Shop owner, Paul O’Connell, was delighted to hear the news that his shop was the selling location for the latest Lotto jackpot win: 'I will never forget getting the call from the National Lottery and hearing the good news that my shop had sold a ticket worth €2.4 million! I reckon as soon as word starts to spread, there will be great excitement around the town. One lucky customer really has gotten their summer off to the best start. I hope the winner enjoys celebrating their win and I wish them all the best.'

The National Lottery continue to urge Lotto players in Cork to check their tickets carefully as Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire is yet to come forward. The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The Rebel county winner should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.