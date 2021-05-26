Multiple TV production trainee positions announced for Graham Norton's ITV series

Looking for a career in TV?

Following last week's news that Graham Norton's novel Holding is to be adapted into an ITV series and filmed in West Cork, it has been announced that the production company behind the project is looking to fill multiple trainee production roles.

Trainee positions are available across the following departments:

• Production Accounts

• Assistant Directors

• Art

• Camera

• Costume

• Covid-19 Compliance

• Locations

• Standby Props

• Dressing Props

The crew for Holding already has strong local links.

The screenplay is written by former Eastenders producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, whose father is from Skibbereen, and Karen Cogan.

Director Kathy Burke's mother is from West Cork.

Criteria

• Availability required: June - mid-October

• Rate: in line with industry standards

• Hours: variable, hired on based of 50hr week

• Based: Must be living within commutable distance of Skibbereen - accommodation cannot be provided. Own transport is advised

Suitable candidates

Someone who is interested in pursuing a career in Film/TV is favourable as this is a department led traineeship with industry professionals in which progress will be monitored and encouraged.

Equal opportunities employment.

The closing date for applications in June 11th.

Applications sent after June 11th will not be considered.

If interested, email a brief CV and references to [email protected] with your preferred department in the subject line.

To learn more about each department and the specific trainee roles please refer to https://www.careersinscreen.ie/