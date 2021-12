News MOZART IN BANTRY The joys of music and sunshine December 4th, 2021 11:40 AM By Southern Star Team

The penultimate concert of West Cork Music’s programme 2021 in St Brendan’s Church, Bantry was an afternoon performance by Vanbrugh and Friends playing Mozart and Dvorak. Enjoying the event were: Noel and Julia Fursman from Beara. (Photo: Andy Gibson)