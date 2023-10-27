Motorist never read letter telling her she was disqualified

A MOTHER-of-four who was disqualified from driving but didn’t read the letter informing her of this decision, has received a 30-day suspended prison sentence.

At Clonakilty District Court, Deborah Karakov (56) of 4 Pairc Goodman, Poundhill, Skibbereen, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Insp Roisín O’Dea told Judge James McNulty that on March 23rd last the defendant was stopped by gardaí in Clonakilty driving a red Mini.

‘She was actually disqualified at the time and they noted she had no insurance. Her driving licence had expired also but she did produce that later, while her car was seized,’ said Insp O’Dea.

The court heard that she has no previous convictions while her solicitor, Conrad Murphy, handed into court a letter from her GP giving an explanation of her background.

‘She was going through a difficult period which might explain her absent-mindedness. She had paid for insurance but this was void as she was disqualified,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘She had received a letter and didn’t read it, explaining that she would be disqualified for six months after receiving penalty points for speeding offences.’

Judge McNulty said she must have been speeding a few times to end up with a disqualification.

Mr Murphy asked for leniency for his client, but the judge noted the motorist was driving while disqualified.

‘Parenting comes with responsibility and giving good examples. This is a bad example,’ said Judge McNulty.

He was told that she had paid her legal fees. He convicted and fined her €100 and disqualified her from driving for two years on the no insurance charge.

He sentenced her to 30 days in prison for driving while disqualified, but suspended it for two years on condition that she behave during that period and undertake not to drive during that time.

Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €500, with €100 in cash to be provided.