Motorist dies after Eyeries accident

A MAN in his 30s has died following a following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Eyries on Friday morning.

The accident occurred on the R571 road in the early hours of Friday morning when the single vehicle entered the water. The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed pending technical examination and diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was travelling along the R571 road in the Eyeries area between 1am and 6am on Friday, including persons with dash-cam or mobile phone footage, are asked to contact the Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.