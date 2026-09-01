Dovida to create 70 home care jobs across Cork in search for stars in the community 

IRELAND'S leading home care provider, Dovida, has launched a new recruitment campaign for people to light up lives in their local community.

The company is creating 70 new caregiver roles across Cork to help support more people to live independently at home and stay connected to their family, friends, and communities.

The new roles will be a mix of flexible and fixed-hour positions, with full-time hours also available for those who would like them. However, many of the company’s caregivers choose their own hours around what best suits their lifestyle.

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'In our experience, a lot of people really like the flexibility the job offers,' Deirdre Murray, general manager of Dovida Cork South, said.

'These roles are particularly popular with people whose children are returning to school or starting school for the first time and those who have other commitments such as studying,' she added.

'Of course, there’s always room for people who want to work full-time, and Dovida is a great place to develop a rewarding career in caregiving,' she concluded.