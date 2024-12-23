Molly’s racing to meet her album Kickstarter target

BALLYDEHOB-based recording artist Molly O’Mahony has two weeks to achieve her ‘Kickstarter’ fundraising target of €17,300 or lose more than €9,000 already raised for her new album.

The 33-year-old, who released her first solo album The House of David to much critical acclaim two years ago, has 10 new songs that she would love to see released on her second, as yet unnamed, album.

Molly has launched a Kickstarter campaign titled ‘Molly O’Mahony is Making a new Album!’

Kickstarter is an all or nothing platform, which means a project must end at or above its funding goal in order to be successful.

If it does not reach its goal, the creator will not receive any funds, and no backers will be charged for their pledges.

The target amount will cover the cost of hiring the Black Mountain Studio in Dundalk in Co Louth, and allow Molly to pay her musicians, engineer, and producer.

One of the reasons she decided to launch the fundraiser is because of the high costs involved.

‘It’s not possible to make an album unless you are backed by a big record label. This, really, is the only way open to the smaller artists to gather funds,’ she said.

‘The other reason is that it is a really lovely way of involving your followers, and your community, in making it because everyone feels a little bit involved, a bit invested, in the process.’

Molly knows there is a risk in not reaching her target by January 3rd.

If she doesn’t achieve the stated amount, she says she won’t get a penny and will have to go back to the drawing board.

Rather than dwelling on a negative, Molly has decided to be hopeful and has already booked recording dates for January 6th to the 11th, immediately after the campaign ends.

Molly is a native of Ballydehob but she left at the age of 18 to pursue a career in music. For 10 years, she lived in Dublin, where she was based with her band Mongoose, which released two excellent albums and two EPs. A study course in Kinsale in 2019 drew her closer to home, but Covid brought her right back to the homeplace and a beautifully converted shed in which she now lives.

Her first solo album The House of David has opened lots of doors for Molly. ‘I have been consistently playing the songs at gigs around Ireland and the UK, as well as doing support slots for great artists such as Mick Flannery, The Hothouse Flowers, Aoife O’Donovan, and Soda Blonde,’ she said.

‘I didn’t have the intention of staying but I stayed. It was nice being close to family again and having a really cool, young, thriving community which has appeared here in recent years.’

Molly was describing what RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor rather enviously describes as Ballydehob’s cool, hipster community.

Molly explains some of the appeal of the village, saying: ‘It has really creative people and a great music scene. Having Levis and Connolly’s on my doorstep means I am musically fed.’

Here’s hoping she hits her target before January 3rd, bearing in mind that people can pre-order the new album on CD or vinyl.

WATCH HERE: