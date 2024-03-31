News

Missing man located

March 31st, 2024 11:51 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Shane Burke who was reported missing on Friday has been found safe and well.

Shane Burke, aged 41, who was reported missing from the Glanmire area of County Cork on Friday, March 29th, has been located safe and well. Gardaí would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

