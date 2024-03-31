Shane Burke, aged 41, who was reported missing from the Glanmire area of County Cork on Friday, March 29th, has been located safe and well. Gardaí would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
Missing man located
March 31st, 2024 11:51 AM
By Jackie Keogh
