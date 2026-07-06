Met Éireann issues weather advisory ahead of hot weather

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory as a spell of hot weather is due to hit the country.

The national forecaster said that a prolonged spell of very warm or hot weather will occur this week lasting into next week with heat wave conditions expected.

Daytime maxima will widely exceed 25 degrees Celsius with values climbing to the high 20s or even low 30s in places from Friday.

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The UV Index is expected to be high to very high.

Warm and humid nights will occur with minima of 15 degrees or higher.

Possible tropical nights may occur in places this weekend.

There is also the chance of some thunderstorms later this week.

Potential impacts include water safety issues due to increased use of waterways, lakes and beaches, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress and dehydration, especially for the vulnerable and elderly, potential disruption to public transport and animal welfare issues

Keep up to date with all warnings and advisories on met.ie