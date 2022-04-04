Meet the team at Cronin's of Ballylickey

Cronin’s Homevalue Hardware, is a busy, growing retail store at Ballylickey, Bantry, stocking an extensive range of products across the DIY, Building and Agri sectors.

Rooted in community, the Cronin family are well known not just for their hardware and Centra stores in Ballylickey but across West Cork, having expanded their retail offering to include the Centra franchise in Leap and Union Hall.

They employ over 100 people across the four retail outlets under the leadership of Keith Cronin and Operations Manager, Marie Walsh.

Keith, 4th generation of his family to run this family business said: 'We have excellent staff in all 4 stores and we are always on the lookout for good people to join our team. We can’t thank our customers and staff enough, there is incredible community spirit to shop local and support Irish.'

Cronin’s Homevalue Hardware offer great value across a large range of agri and hardware products and are renowned for their excellent customer service, with free same day local delivery offered.

Many products are also available to buy online on www.croninshardware.ie with nationwide delivery.

As main Husqvarna dealers, Cronin’s showroom in Ballylickey offers a selection of garden equipment to suit all jobs and budgets.

Call in store to see their range of DIY products, paint, tools, protective clothing and gardening items. Cronin’s also have a number of trucks in varying sizes, offering a delivery service for all your aggregate needs, from 3 tonne up to 30 tonne.

The team at Cronin's are always happy to help and are available to answer any queries.

James Murphy - Agri/Building Advisor

James has worked at Cronin’s Hardware for over 9 years now. When he is not at work at Cronin’s, James farms a Beef and Sheep enterprise at Coomhola, with Simmental and Charolais cattle, as well as highland flock sheep.

James understands the challenges facing farmers today, especially with the increased costs for materials. James is on hand to give advice and quotes for farm buildings, fencing, drainage and general farm maintenance, as well as remedies and supplements.

Mary Hilda Hurley - Agri Sales Assistant

Mary Hilda joined the Cronin’s team in 2021, passionate about farming, she recently completed Level 6 Agriculture and Science at Pallaskenry Agricultural College.

Mary Hilda also works on her family farm in Glengarriff, where they hold a mixed flock of Scotch ewes and Cheviot ewes.

Mary Hilda has a great knowledge and interest in animal nutrition and animal welfare and welcomes the shift that sees more females involved in farming.

Stephen O’ Sullivan - Your Husqvarna Expert

Stephen travels the length and breadth of Cork and Kerry delivering, installing and servicing Husqvarna gardening equipment.

As main dealers for Husqvarna, Cronin’s Homevalue Hardware also service Husqvarna equipment in store.

Should you have any question relating to gardening equipment, Stephen will be happy to help.