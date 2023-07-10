Martin to perform at Christy gig

A WEST Cork singer who has protested outside the steps of Dáil Eireann for the past 60 weeks to highlight the housing issue has been invited to join Christy Moore on stage for his sold-out Vicar Street gig on Monday July 10.

Martin Leahy was ‘beyond thrilled’ that Christy played one of his songs at his recent Live at The Marquee gig, and now Christy has asked him to play at his gig, in aid of Focus Ireland.

Martin’s single Everyone Should Have a Home, released last year, has struck a chord with people, but it was another song of his, Snowflakes that Moore sang at his sold-out Marquee concert.

‘Christy is a big inspiration in my life. The powerful way he uses music to shine a light on injustices and gives a voice to the voiceless has been a huge motivation and guide in my own music,’ said Martin, who lives in Ballinadee and had faced eviction himself after his landlord was going to sell the house he was renting.

‘I’m beyond thrilled he has been covering Snowflakes at his gigs. I wrote it about internet trolls and it’s a very big buzz.’ Christy also encouraged the audience to check out the video for Everybody Should have a Home, which was made by artist Eileen Healy.

Martin once again headed to Dublin last Thursday for his 60th week of protest outside Dáil Eireann. Throughout those many weeks he has been joined by many politicians, musicians, striking fireman, and many others who have applauded his dedication to the homelessness cause.

He has even set an Everyone Should Have a Home chorus challenge on his Facebook page gaining global responses. Martin also recently played at the cost of living crisis protest in Dublin and the Raise the Roof rally in Cork city.