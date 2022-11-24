Mark’s charity walk raised over €50k

THE annual ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity walk raised €53,991 for the Mercy Cancer Care Centre.

Over 280 people turned out for the 22km walk from The Viaduct on the N71 to the Town Hall in Bandon, which took place in July.

Together with funds raised by an Absolute Airsoft Cork charity game, the overall total raised this year was €63,154.70 for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation.

Set up in 2013 to remember Bandon man Mark Prendergast, who passed away from testicular cancer in 2012, the charity walk and supporting events have now raised over €430,000 for the Mercy Cancer Appeal, and in particular the Mercy Cancer Care Centre in Cork city.

Eoin Prendergast, Mark’s brother and one of the founding members of the walk said: ‘Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined how successful this would become. Following Mark’s passing in 2012, we wanted to do something special in Mark’s memory; as well as giving back to the Mercy for the amazing care and support they provided Mark and our family during what was a very difficult time. We are committed to securing funding to support current, former, and future cancer patients and their families at the Mercy Hospital.’

Construction work began in August at the building that will be home to the centre, which is located just a minute’s walk away from both the main entrance to the Mercy University Hospital and its outpatient department, and it is expected to be complete in the second half of 2023.

‘Make your Mark’ hopes to surpass a target of €480,000 next year, the 10th anniversary, which will equate to 20% of the funds required for the build.

Paschal McCarthy, ceo of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, said: ‘Unfortunately, cancer will affect every single one of us, whether it’s personally or through a family member, which is often a very traumatic experience; and that is why the establishment of the new Mercy Cancer Care Centre is so important, as it will offer comfort and support in such a trying time for families.’