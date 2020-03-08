Maritime Hotel staff honoured at awards

STAFF from The Maritime Hotel Bantry travelled to Killarney where they were honoured at the annual Gleneagle Group Employee Awards.

The Gleneagle Group employs over 500 people, including 90 staff members in The Maritime Hotel, and the annual employee awards aim to appreciate and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

Group chief executive Patrick O’Donoghue said: ‘It has been an incredibly busy year across the group and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your dedication to your work throughout.’

The top accolade of The Maritime Hotel’s employee of the year was awarded to Clodagh Lynch who is a member of the restaurant team. General manager Elaine Dempsey said: ‘Clodagh has excelled within the restaurant, taking a leadership role for large events, while receiving continuous guest survey mentions for her all round customer service skills.’

Manager of the ywent to events coordinator Helen O’Shea. Also representing The Maritime, Shane O’Mahony won best new starter, Rita Botas won the leadership award, Eoin Schwarz won the back of house award and James Gingell won the excellence in customer service award. Christine O’Mahony and Irina Filiminova both received special recognition awards.

