Man missing from Carrigaline since February

June 29th, 2023 5:17 PM

By Southern Star Team

Mark Atkinson, who has been missing since the start of February.

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 60-year-old Mark Atkinson who was last seen in Carrigaline, on Wednesday 1st February 2023.

Mark is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and short white/grey hair. He has a distinctive Chelsea FC lion tattoo on his left arm above the elbow.

Gardaí and Mark's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

