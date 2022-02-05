Man is on trial for murder of Timmy

BY EOGHAN DALTON

THE trial of a man accused of killing a man from Kilcrohane who was homeless at the time of his death began in Waterford this week.

James Brady (28), Mayfield, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 53-year-old Timmy Hourihane when he appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Mr Brady is accused of carrying out the attack on October 13th 2019 at Mardyke Walk, Cork city.

At the time of his death, Mr Hourihane was one of a number of homeless people who were sleeping in tents near UCC.

The father-of-one and trained chef was found injured and unconscious next to his tent and later died at CUH. Opening the trial for the State, Siobhan Lankford SC brought the jury back to summer 2019, where a number of ‘people who were otherwise homeless’ had pitched tents at two fields at Mardyke Walk.

She said that there were tensions between different groups of the ‘camp’ and that Mr Hourihane and Mr Brady had both had a disagreement prior. She said a witness will say that they saw James Brady kicking the victim as though he ‘was kicking a football.

The trial continues.