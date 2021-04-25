News

Man in his 20s dies following accident at Garrettstown

April 25th, 2021 11:41 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

A man is his 20s has died following a fall from a cliff at Garrettstown yesterday.

It is believed that the young man  had been camping in the area with his friends when the accident occurred.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident  yesterday evening,  along with local fire services and the Coast Guard.

A garda spokesperson said that the body of the young man was recovered from the water by rescue divers at Garrettstown Beach.

'He was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner was notified. His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí said they are continuing their investigations into the incident.

