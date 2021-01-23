News

Man in court today after three 'historical' firearms seized in Clonakilty

January 23rd, 2021 10:22 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

The weapons, described as Webley Revolvers, similar to the one above, are believed to be historical in nature.

GARDAÍ have seized three ‘historical’ firearms and live ammunition following a search of a residential property in Clonakilty, on Thursday.

A male in his 60s was arrested in relation to this incident and has been detained under the provisions of Section 30 of Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clonakilty Garda Station.

He remained in custody last night and is due to appear before a sitting of Clonakilty District Court this morning, Saturday, to face charges in connection with this investigation. Investigations are ongoing.

It is believed the weapons in question would be described as Webley Revolvers and are believed to be ‘historical’ in nature.

 

