Man hospitalised after pier tumble

EMERGENCY services including an ambulance and one unit of Skibbereen Fire Brigade attended an incident in Union Hall on Sunday night after a man fell over a wall in the village.

The incident occurred at around 11pm when the injured party fell over the pier wall and down on to the beach.

He was accompanied at the time by another man who is understood to have raised the alarm about the incident.

The crew from Skibbereen Fire Brigade assisted an ambulance paramedic team with the lift of the injured party from the beach.

He was then taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance and it is understood his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Emergency services are urging tourists and residents to exercise caution during the summer months, particularly in coastal areas near the water.