West Cork projects granted Heritage Council funding

Projects in Skibbereen, Allihies, Rosscarbery, and Mealagh are among those who received news of funding from The Heritage Council last week, as the state body announced the successful recipients of the 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

Throughout Cork, 13 projects have been funded to the tune of €223,760, including €25,000 for the restoration of the historic train mural on the gable of Baby Hannah’s premises in Skibbereen.

This is a separate grant to the €2,500 that was granted to the same project recently by Cork County Council.

Other projects in Allihies, the Mealagh Valley, and Rosscarbery were also granted funding.

Allihies Copper Mine Museum

€12,717 has been granted to the Allihies Copper Mines Museum for multilingual audio guides, that will focus on the 19th-century copper mining industry through English, Irish, and Spanish, along with sign language functionality.

‘This project addresses a key challenge: the museum’s physical space limits the extent to which it can share the full history of copper mining in Allihies - a complex, global story of labour, geology, and community resilience.’

Documentation with the award says that the initiative is community-led and timed to complement the museum’s upcoming 20th anniversary in 2026.

The Mealagh Valley Community Centre

€18,727 has been granted for an oral history project by the Mealagh Valley Heritage Keepers, to preserve the oral traditions of the community through a new initiative, Voices of the Valley.

This community-led project aims to ‘record and share the personal stories and lived experiences of the valley’s eldest residents, capturing memories of 20th-century rural life, work, culture, biodiversity, and change, before they are lost to time.’

The project is building on a successful pilot last year, and intends to combat ‘generational environmental amnesia’.

Long-term, there are plans to share the interviews via the new Mealagh Valley heritage website and elsewhere, and documentary films will ‘weave these voices into a rich and cinematic archive that younger generations can connect with emotionally and culturally.’

‘With several key knowledge-keepers already lost, the need for urgent recording is clear. The team is working with oral historian Dr Tomás Mac Conmara to ensure best practice and respectful interviewing techniques.’

St. Fachtna’s Cathedral, Rosscarbery

Funding of €7,846 was granted to the Ross Union of Parishes for the ‘St Fachtna’s Cathedral visitor experience’ in Rosscarbery.

The plans are for new signs and interpretive displays that tell the story of the cathedral’s origins and its ‘its architectural evolution, and the people associated with it’, from the monastic settlement founded by St Fachtna in the 6th century, to the later Benedictine Priory and the modern-day church.

Documents with the application explain that, despite the cathedral’s historical significance in that it stands on one of Ireland’s oldest ecclesiastical sites, ‘much of its story remains untold’. As the cathedral enjoys growing visitor numbers and frequent visits from school groups and historical societies, this project will ‘engage a wider audience and strengthen local pride in the site.

The interactive display will also support educational use by schools like Mount St. Michael and build on the community’s past support for the cathedral’s restoration.’

The project will also touch on the wildflower-rich graveyard, and ‘deepen public understanding of Rosscarbery’s role in Irish history. Scheduled to coincide with the celebration of St. Fachtna’s Feast Day on August 14th, it is a timely and meaningful investment in local heritage that will help secure the cathedral’s future as a centre for learning and tourism.’

Skibbereen and District Historical Society

The group involved in the restoring the mural explained that it was created by the late Russell Barrett in 1994 to depict the last train to Baltimore in March 1961.

Another mural, of O’Donovan Rossa and also created by Barrett, adorns the eastern wall of number 1 Bridge Street, Skibbereen. In March, the local historical society engaged the services of German native Claudia Koch, who has many years’ experience in similar restoration projects.

Claudia compiled a report which indicated that substantial works were needed to save the integrity of the mural for future generations. The total estimated costs of restoration are €40,000, and the works must be completed by October, as per Heritage Council conditions.

Crosshaven Community Association

Almost €25,000 was awarded to the Crosshaven Community Association for urgent conservation works on the eastern pavilion of Crosshaven House, a mid-18th century building of local and architectural significance.

‘The pavilion, built in 1759 and distinguished by its elegant limestone façade and classical pedimented frontage, is suffering from severe water ingress, putting its structural integrity and daily use at risk.’

The eastern pavilion forms part of a pair of ‘exquisitely detailed flanking buildings originally constructed to serve Crosshaven House, and is still in regular use today as a hub for community activity. It houses meeting rooms, office space for the Crosshaven Community Employment scheme, and serves as the main entrance to the adjoining community hall, a vital space for local clubs, groups and organisations.’

‘Without grant support, the structure faces further deterioration and could become unsafe or unusable, a major loss for the Crosshaven community, which lacks the funds to carry out the works independently.

‘This project not only protects a beautiful piece of 18th-century built heritage, but also preserves an active and much-loved public space at the heart of village life.’

It’s ‘identical twin’, the western pavilion was successfully repointed using traditional lime mortars with Heritage Council funding last year.

Fine Gael’s Senator Noel O’Donovan and Cllr Brendan McCarthy both warmly welcomed the funding, particular for the Skibbereen’s mural.

Senator O’Donovan said he was ‘particularly delighted’ to see funding for the mural, ‘and for my home parish of Rosscarbery for St. Fachtna’s Cathedral.

‘Our community groups and heritage organisations have done incredible work in preserving our heritage for generations to come.All funded projects can begin work immediately and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.’