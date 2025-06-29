BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

Fadó Fadó! At the fancy dress in Ballinascarthy in the early 1960s were Kathleen Dineen as Dr. Barbara Moore, who walked from John O’Goats to Lands End in 23 days; Peggie Harte as the wife of the Bold Tenant Farmer; and Philly Meade as Henry Ford, returning to his old homestead in Ballinascarthy. (Photo: courtesy of Kate Crowley)

