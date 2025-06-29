Kilmacabea GAA marked the club's astro-pitch opening by winning the club's first Cork LGFA Cork title!

IF Kilmacabea GAA Club needed a reminder of why they invested in a sparkling new astro pitch, it came the day after its official opening on Friday evening.

The growth of the underage section of the club has been one of its big success stories, with the boys’ teams now amalgamated with St James from U12 to U21, while the girls’ section continues to make great strides.

On Saturday, the day after LGFA President Trina Murray cut the ribbon to open the new astro, Kilmacabea’s U13 girls team won the club’s first-ever LGFA county title.

It’s another notable achievement for the club, with ladies football only up and running since 2022.

The trailblazing Kilmacs beat Castlelyons by 2-12 to 2-1 to capture the Cork LGFA U13D1 Championship title, and complete a memorable two days for the Carbery club.

The winning squad includes Alannah Crowley, Áine Ní Lochlainn, Megan Slaney, Isabella Harte, Chloe Twomey, MaryJo O’Mahony, Zuzanna Stankiewicz, Ciara Jennings, Caoimhe O’Brien (captain), Ellen O’Donovan, Annie O’Donovan, Charlotte Martin, Úna O’Donovan, Jemma Collins, Rosa O’Brien, Lorraine O’Donovan, Emma Twomey, Victoria Jennings, Skyla Schmitt, Lily O’Donovan, Venus Casserly, Aoife Casserly, Orlagh Collins, Rebecca Keyes and Jenna O’Sullivan. The management team includes Donie O’Donovan, John O’Donovan, Kevin O’Brien, Rita Jennings, Julie O’Mahony, Rachel O’Sullivan and Aileen O’Keeffe (Female Liaison Officer).

This was another reason for Kilmacabea GAA to celebrate following the success of their astro pitch opening on Friday. With the sun shining and blue skies over Leap, there was a big turn-out as the club’s new astro received the presidential seal of approval.

Chairman William Williamson has highlighted the community spirit that spearheaded this project and that was there for all to see, as all generations of the club came together to mark this special moment. While the club’s on-field success continues to make the headlines – remember, Kilmacabea are the reigning Carbery JAFC champions – the entertainment provided for the official opening was top-class, too. The local talent on display was created and produced by Julie O’Mahony (who coordinated the astro opening celebration), Mary Walsh and Lisa McAuliffe.