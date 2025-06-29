Sport

Kilmacabea GAA marked the club's astro-pitch opening by winning the club's first Cork LGFA Cork title!

June 29th, 2025 6:00 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Kilmacabea GAA marked the club's astro-pitch opening by winning the club's first Cork LGFA Cork title! Image
The Kilmacabea team that won the Cork LGFA U13D1 Championship title on Saturday.

Share this article

IF Kilmacabea GAA Club needed a reminder of why they invested in a sparkling new astro pitch, it came the day after its official opening on Friday evening.

The growth of the underage section of the club has been one of its big success stories, with the boys’ teams now amalgamated with St James from U12 to U21, while the girls’ section continues to make great strides.

Kilmacabea GAA Club's new astro pitch.

On Saturday, the day after LGFA President Trina Murray cut the ribbon to open the new astro, Kilmacabea’s U13 girls team won the club’s first-ever LGFA county title.

It’s another notable achievement for the club, with ladies football only up and running since 2022.

Kilmacabea and Cork U14 footballer Nell Kinsella and her parents Agnieszka and Conor with the Munster and All-Ireland LGFA trophies.

The trailblazing Kilmacs beat Castlelyons by 2-12 to 2-1 to capture the Cork LGFA U13D1 Championship title, and complete a memorable two days for the Carbery club.

The winning squad includes Alannah Crowley, Áine Ní Lochlainn, Megan Slaney, Isabella Harte, Chloe Twomey, MaryJo O’Mahony, Zuzanna Stankiewicz, Ciara Jennings, Caoimhe O’Brien (captain), Ellen O’Donovan, Annie O’Donovan, Charlotte Martin, Úna O’Donovan, Jemma Collins, Rosa O’Brien, Lorraine O’Donovan, Emma Twomey, Victoria Jennings, Skyla Schmitt, Lily O’Donovan, Venus Casserly, Aoife Casserly, Orlagh Collins, Rebecca Keyes and Jenna O’Sullivan. The management team includes Donie O’Donovan, John O’Donovan, Kevin O’Brien, Rita Jennings, Julie O’Mahony, Rachel O’Sullivan and Aileen O’Keeffe (Female Liaison Officer).

Barry Galvin, Donal O'Donovan and Dan Hourihane at the official opening.

This was another reason for Kilmacabea GAA to celebrate following the success of their astro pitch opening on Friday. With the sun shining and blue skies over Leap, there was a big turn-out as the club’s new astro received the presidential seal of approval.

Colette O'Donovan, Kevin O'Driscoll and Rita Jennings at the official opening.

Chairman William Williamson has highlighted the community spirit that spearheaded this project and that was there for all to see, as all generations of the club came together to mark this special moment. While the club’s on-field success continues to make the headlines – remember, Kilmacabea are the reigning Carbery JAFC champions – the entertainment provided for the official opening was top-class, too. The local talent on display was created and produced by Julie O’Mahony (who coordinated the astro opening celebration), Mary Walsh and Lisa McAuliffe.

At the opening of the new Kilmacabea astroturf pitch were Karen O'Donovan, Kay Ronan, Dean Cliff Jeffers, Breda O'Donovan and Mary O'Brien.

Special guests were Cork LGFA Chairperson Marian Crowley and LGFA President Trina Murray.

 

Donal and Angela O'Donovan with William Williamson, club chairman.

 

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended