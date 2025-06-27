Numbers add up for world-class Gary O'Shea as he aces accountancy test

BANDON student Gary O’Shea has finished an incredible second in the world in his accountancy exam.

An Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) student at Dublin-based online and blended learning college, Accountancy School, Gary ranked first in Ireland and second globally in his Financial Management (FM) exam.

Viewing his result in context, of the worldwide number of 500,000 ACCA students, approximately 8,000 of whom study in Ireland, Gary was one of 27 fellow Accountancy School students to finish first in Ireland. All were recognised for their achievements at a ceremony in Dublin recently.

Congratulating Gary on his result, Accountancy School managing director, Dave O’Donoghue said: ‘ACCA is a globally recognised accountancy qualification, and the key to a hugely rewarding career in accountancy and financial management, here in Ireland and internationally.

‘Against the backdrop of an acute world-wide shortage of accountants, ACCA trainees, affiliates and members are in high demand throughout the world.’

Gary was one of four Irish accountancy students ranking among the world’s best with their exam results.

Elizabeth Howard from Galway and Aoife McWalters, also from Galway, both achieved the highest mark globally in their taxation exam.

Lina Ray from Dublin joined Gary in coming second in the world in their performance management and financial management exams, respectively.

In addition, 15 Irish students finished in the world’s top 10 in their recent accountancy exams, according to the Accountancy School.

Based in Dublin, it is one of only four Platinum Approved Learning Partners for the delivery of ACCA preparation courses in Ireland, and students consistently achieve high pass rates of up to 96%.