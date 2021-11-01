Man has ‘problem with bladder – and mouth’

A FORMER fiddle player caught urinating on the street was told by a District Court judge that not only has the defendant a problem with his bladder, but also with his mouth, after he was abusive to the arresting garda.

John Fitzgerald (62) of 2 Parkview, Clonakilty appeared at a recent sitting of Clonakilty District Court on two public order incidents that occurred in the town on August 11th last.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that at 11.21pm on that night following a report made to Clonakilty Garda Station, Gda Dara Ó Sé made his way to Emmet Square and met the defendant who was urinating in a public place.

‘Gda Ó Sé asked him to desist and he failed to do so and there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath and his speech was slurred. He then became abusive to Gda Ó Sé and repeatedly told him to ‘f**k off’,’ said Sgt Kelly.

The court heard that Mr Fitzgerald was arrested and brought to Clonakilty Garda Station and that he has three previous convictions for public order offending.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client was a talented musician and has accepted he has an issue with alcohol.

‘He also has a problem with his bladder – and his mouth, as he became abusive and mouthy to Gda Ó Sé,’ remarked Judge McNulty. He noted that it is Mr Fitzgerald’s third public order offence in three years.

Mr Murphy said his client’s attitude was not right on the night in question and he apologised for his actions.

Judge McNulty queried if the defendant has been in prison before, but Mr Murphy said it would not be a good place for his client.

Judge McNulty sought to see if the defendant was able to do community service in lieu of 30 days in prison, but was told later in court by the probation officer that he would not be suitable.

Judge McNulty then told the accused to have €200 in court on October 19th.