Man had slash hook in car in Kilbrittain

A DISTRICT court judge said he found an explanation for a man found with a slash hook and an axe in his car in West Cork as ‘hard to swallow.’

Judge John King made the comment when dealing with the case of Jason O’Driscoll at Bandon District Court.

Mr O’Driscoll (38) of 8 Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork city pleaded guilty to the possession of a slash hook, axe and a wooden handle when stopped by gardaí in Granreigh, Kilbrittain on March 31st last year.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the judge that the accused was stopped by gardaí at 7.30pm that evening and due to the behaviour of the occupants of the car, Gda John McCarthy carried out a search of the car.

‘A slash hook, axe and a timber handle were found in the front passenger’s footwell in the car. Mr O’Driscoll took ownership of them and said he had been using them to do work at his mother’s house,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan. ‘He had no explanation as to why he had them in Kilbrittain and he and his passengers were down on a tourist expedition and had no reason to have them.’ The court heard that he has 19 previous convictions, including 11 for road traffic offences and seven for public order.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said the items found in his client’s car were used to clear hedges at his mother’s house. ‘He should not have had them in the car and he was pre-occupied over a family issue,’ he said.

However, Judge King said he found the explanation ‘hard to swallow’ and directed a probation report be undertaken on Mr O’Driscoll and adjourned the case to July 17th.