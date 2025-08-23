Treasured memoirs and reflections published

IN Bru Na Gráige in Ballyferriter, a friendship began between Fr Pat Walsh (a native of Gaggin) and John Loughnan, who was from the Lower Glanmire Road (but now very much of Clonakilty) that truly stood the test of time.

Now, some sixty-one years later, the friendship has led to the publication of the memoirs and reflections of the late Reverend Father Pat Walsh by John Loughnan, who was the first manager of the TSB bank in Clonakilty, where he has lived since 1981.

On Monday August 4th, following a concelebrated mass in St Fachtna’s Church in Rosscarbery for the repose of Fr Pat’s soul, a commemorative plaque was unveiled on the church grounds, close to the tree that Fr Pat planted to mark his golden jubilee in 2007.

In the book’s foreword, John describes Fr Pat as being ‘more than a close friend in my life since our paths first crossed all those years ago in 1964 in West Kerry. He was like a second father to me and grandfather figure to my children. He brought stories, wisdom, and most of all a great sense of humour whenever he called to our home. Family was very important to him and he often spoke of the influence of his parents in the family home in Gaggin. To say he was a colourful character would be an understatement. He would wax lyrical on a variety of subject matters such as his own culinary skills, Irish culture, English literature, the arts, music. His total commitment in discharging his priestly duties was his cornerstone but his deeply held Christian values were evident to all who interacted with him.’

Ordained in 1957 for the Diocese of Cork and Ross, Fr Pat spent two years on a temporary mission to Nigeria before returning to Cork as CC pro-tem at the Lough and later on the teaching staff at Farranferris College and acting chaplain at Sarsfield’s Court and Seminary. Mission duties called once more from 1972-1976, on this occasion in Peru. He returned home in 1976 and ministered in the parishes of Clonakilty (CC), Rosscarbery (PP) and Ahiohill (AP). He died in 2023.

His command of the English language was phenomenal, his writings reflect a unique and evocative talent, the book is certainly a page turner.

Its contents began to take shape in 2007 (following his retirement) with the encouragement and help of Con McCarthy and Imelda Murphy (one of his carers) he managed to conclude what transpired to be a compilation of over 200 pages covering almost forty aspects of his life. At the book launch at the Celtic Ross Hotel, John Loughnan paid tribute to Fr Pat’s family, Con O’Callaghan (historian, who launched the book), and Pat Walsh, (his nephew, who responded on behalf of the family). Also in attendance were former Bishop of Cork and Ross, John Buckley, Canon Martin O’Driscoll, Canon Tom Hayes, Canon John Kingston, Fr Patrick Hickey, Fr Chris O’Donovan, Fr Liam Crowley, Fr Sean Crowley and Msgr Gearóid Dullea.

In the preface Fr Pat wrote: ‘This is not an academic work. It is nothing more than a facile reflection of my life and of what the world presented to me for over 80 years. I have seen many changes, some for the better, and laterally for no great improvement. Nevertheless, most people of my acquaintance are wonderful, all ages, with their honesty and earnestness, making my immediate world a glorious place.’

John Loughnan paid tribute to his steering committee of Ber Canniffe (Fr Pat’s niece), Con McCarthy, Michael O’Mahony and Christy O’Sullivan (proof reader) for bringing the project to fruition.