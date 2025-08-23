INTERIORS: A footstool focal point

Using a fabric footstool as a coffee table is a simple and stylish way to make the most of your space.

It’s a great option if you want something comfy and versatile, and perfect for putting your feet up or serving snacks when friends come over.

Just pop a tray on top to hold drinks, candles, or whatever else you need, and you’ve got yourself a casual coffee table.

Footstools come in loads of colours and fabrics, so it’s easy to find one that fits your vibe.

They’re especially handy in smaller rooms where every piece of furniture needs to pull double-duty.

Plus, they add a softer, cozier feel than a regular coffee table and can even be used as extra seating in a pinch.

Since they’re made of fabric, you’ll want to be a bit careful with spills.

Going for one with a washable cover or always using a tray on top makes it easier to keep clean.

Overall, a fabric footstool as a coffee table offers both style and function, making it a smart, adaptable addition to modern, casual, or minimalist interiors.

