Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of Shane Murphy and the serious assault of his dad Weeshie Murphy that occurred at a house in Carrigaline in the early hours of Saturday morning have charged the arrested man.

The 42-year-old man who was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 has been charged and is due to appear in custody at Cork District Court, Number 1 this morning Monday 28th March, 2022 at 10.30a.m.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.