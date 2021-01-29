Man airlifted in medical emergency off Clonakilty

A man who needed urgent medical attention was airlifted from a boat off the Clonakilty coastline this evening and taken to Cork University Hospital.

The Rescue 115 helicopter, Courtmacsherry RNLI, Castlefreke Coast Guard, the West Cork Rapid Response team, and Clonakilty Fire Brigade all responded to the requested for assistance, which was made at about 5pm.

The lifeboat under coxswain Sean O’Farrell and a crew of five proceeded to Ring Harbour, near Clonakilty. An RNLI spokesperson said that it ‘stood by as the operation was carried out in the shallow waters just off Inchydoney Island.’

'In a difficult situation, on dangerous coastline terrain,' he added, the man was successfully air lifted to CUH.’

The RNLI operations manager, Brian O’Dwyer, thank the crew members for their professionalism as part of the multi-agency response.

He said, ‘They put the interests of the injured party as a priority in these difficult Covid times.’ He also underlined the importance of immediately alerting the rescue services by dialling 999.

In addition to the coxswain Sean O’Farrell and the mechanic Stuart Russel, the crew included Ken Cashman, Paul McCarthy, David Phillips and Evin O’Sullivan.