Make a difference in your community

Do you have a passion for social justice?

Are you interested in working with community groups and young people?

The undergraduate degree in Social Science (Youth & Community Work) for mature students at the UCC College of Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Sciences combines an academic social science programme with a professionally accredited qualification in youth and community work.

Youth and community work is more than a job. It's a chance to make a difference.

This professional qualification is recognised by employers in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.

This programme is suitable for you if you have developed a concern for social justice and are interested in working with people, particularly those who experience marginalisation and social exclusion.

It is hoped that on completion of this course, you will continue to offer your critical skills and knowledge, either on a paid or voluntary basis, to people, communities and critical social movements.

In first and second year you will be required to complete two days/16 hours of supervised practice placement weekly in a recognised agency, over the course of the academic year. In third year you will undertake a 10-week full-time block placement in the second semester.

For more information on this course visit https://www.ucc.ie/en/ck114/.