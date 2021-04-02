Major makeover planned for Bandon’s Dunmanway Road

A ROAD leading into Bandon is to get a major makeover which will include an improved ‘gateway’ landscaping treatment, wider footpaths and a new pedestrian crossing.

At last month’s Bandon Kinsale Municipal District meeting, senior executive engineer Charlie McCarthy outlined to councillors plans to revitalise the Dunmanway Road which includes the widening of footpaths all the way into the town as well as the installation of a pedestrian crossing at Allen Square.

Mr McCarthy said that having received funding from the Active Travel Scheme before Christmas they now have the finances to carry out this work.

‘We haven’t advertised it yet, but we will be looking for approval for it and it’s very much widening the footpath from the speed limits out that road into Allen Square,’ said Mr McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy said the two main features of it are that there will be a partial gateway feature at the speed limit sign which will include traffic calming and he said they plan to widen the footpaths to bring them up to a standard.

They are also looking at installing a pedestrian crossing at Allen Square and putting in bus facilities on either side of the square.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said she has never been happier at a meeting having heard the news, as she has previously called for a pedestrian crossing at Allen Square, due to the fact that many students have to cross the busy road to catch their school buses.

‘This will enhance the appearance of the entrance to Bandon from the west, something I look forward to seeing replicated on the other major carriageways into the town over time,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

Mr McCarthy said there will be newspaper advertisements on this and the public will be able to make submissions on it.

‘We want to make a start on the process as quickly as possible,’ he promised.