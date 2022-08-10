Macroom man is remanded in custody after hammer attack

A 38-YEAR-old Corkman who previously had an address in Macroom, has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with a hammer attack, which left another man in a critical condition in hospital for several days and his mother suffering from serious injuries.

Ian Horgan, formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, but currently of no fixed abode, was charged with a total of four separate offences when he was brought before Cork District Court last Friday morning in relation to the incident in Cork city on March 26th last.

Mr Horgan, who is originally from Ballincollig, was charged with assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker, who is in his late 20s, at a house at McCurtain Villas, College Road, Cork on March 26th last, contrary to Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

And he was also charged with assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s, at the same address on the same occasion, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Horgan was also charged with aggravated burglary at the same occasion, contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and production of a hammer in a manner likely to intimidate another contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Det Sgt Michael O’Halloran of the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Horgan made no reply to any of the four charges after he put them to him, following his arrest outside Cork Courthouse on Washington St.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said that Mr Horgan was making no application for bail at the current time but was reserving his position regarding bail and if Mr Horgan did intend seeking bail, gardaí would be notified of his intention.

Sgt John Kelleher sought a remand for a week for the DPP’s directions and Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Horgan in custody to appear at Cork District Court on August 5th by video link, while he also granted Mr Horgan free legal aid.