Louise will still open her Inchydoney candle shop Clon

DESPITE new restrictions delaying her from opening her first retail shop in Clonakilty, Louise Kingston of Inchydoney Candles is remaining positive in these ever-changing times.

Louise – who set up her own business in 2017 – was due to open her very first shop on Astna Street on Thursday October 22nd.

‘It’s disappointing alright but I can still work away behind closed doors and I also have my studio at home in Inchydoney so I’m remaining positive and upbeat,’ said Louise. ‘It’s a small shop selling my own products and special Christmas items and my landlord has been very nice and people in general have been very supportive too.’

In what proved to be a lovely touch for Louise, a customer came to her unopened shop to buy something the day before Level 5 restrictions were introduced. She said she was standing in her chaos when someone was so kind.

‘Not the biggest sale of my life but possibly the most important.’

Louise produces her own natural soy wax eco-friendly candles inspired by the scents of her home in Inchydoney and also produces essential oil diffusers, scented drawer liners, soaps and both travel tin candles and glass candles.

She admits that there were certain challenges this year due to Covid-19.

‘The Americans didn’t come this year and a number of stockists didn’t take anything so that’s why I’m throwing a gamble out there and operating this shop myself, despite being in a pandemic.’

While hoping to open her front doors to the public on December 1st, Louise will continue to work inside the shop and will operate a ‘click and collect’ service.