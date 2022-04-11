News

Lonely Planet gives top ranking to De Barra’s

April 11th, 2022 7:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ray Blackwell of De Barra’s which attracts some of the country’s top acts. (Photo: Brid O’Donovan)

DE Barra’s in Clonakilty has been listed in third position in Lonely Planet’s list of the country’s 20 best pubs.

The world-famous travel guide described the bar and music venue as ‘the Carnegie Hall of Cork.’

‘Walking into De Barra’s Folk Club in Clonakilty is like walking into a musical history museum. The venue has played host to every Irish folk musician you can think of from the legendary Christy Moore (who coined the Carnegie comparison) to Damien Dempsey.

‘Relish your pint and take in the surroundings, the walls are covered with musical instruments from all over the world. Be sure to leave time to explore the picturesque seaside town of Clon (as the locals know it) too.’ Run by Ray Blackwell, the venue can also claim to have been a favourite haunt of Noel Redding, a former bassist with The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Among the upcoming acts are Deirdre O’Kane and Junior Brother.

