Lombard: Make road toll-free for hurling final

A WEST Cork senator has called for toll fees on one of Ireland’s busiest motorway plazas to be made free for the All-Ireland hurling final.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard made the call to toll operator MidLink M7/M8 Ltd, which operates the busy M7/M8 toll in Laois. Fans will be travelling from across Cork and Clare for the 82,000 Croke Park showpiece – which throws in at 3.30pm on July 21st – which is likely to result in traffic delays. The stop at the toll plaza in Laois will exacerbate this, he says.

‘Last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Limerick was a classic in front of a full house in Croke Park. The only downside to a wonderful day was the traffic congestion and delays due to the tolls on the motorway,’ said Sen Lombard.

‘It was chronic at the Laois toll plaza and thousands suffered major delays as a result of the bottleneck. Many turned off the motorway and travelled other routes to try and make the game on time,’ he said.

‘We can’t have a repeat of this in two weeks’ time for Cork and Clare fans.’