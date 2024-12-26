Local graduates are honoured at Thomond event

FEMALE students from West Cork have been awarded scholarships as part of Johnson & Johnson’s national Women in Stem-D undergraduate awards held in Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick.

The award recognises outstanding female students in Stem-D – science, technology, engineering, math, manufacturing and design.

The seven women from Cork were among 82 students to receive awards as part of the programme. Four students came from Munster Technological University: Grace Tobin form Bandon, studying biomedical engineering, Katelyn Forde from Kinsale, studying pharmaceutical sciences; Phoebe Hogan from Schull, studying biomedical science, and Abigail Blakeman from Donoughmore, studying biomedical science.

Two are students at UL – Hannah Brind, a biomedical engineering student from Kilbrittain, and Niamh McCarthy, an economics and mathematics student from Schull.

Eimear Saoirse Corcoran from Inchigeelagh is at UCC, studying financial mathematics and actuarial science.

This is the ninth year of the annual awards programme in Ireland, highlighting Johnson & Johnson’s dedication to promoting female excellence in Stem.

Research published by the Central Statistics Office in February 2024 positions Ireland as the EU leader in Stem graduate output, but with a notable gender distribution, with almost twice as many male as female graduates, the largest gender differential among all EU member

States.