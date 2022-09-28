News

Local children write about Ireland's Revolution; Graham Norton gives thanks; West Cork's link to Nazi Germany; Rosscarbery shrine gets new lease of life; Enable Ireland's West Cork chair; Skibb rowers on top of the world

September 28th, 2022 8:35 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Local children write about Ireland's Revolution
  • Graham Norton thanks us for keeping wedding secret
  • West Cork's surprising links with Nazi Germany
  • Photos from Culture Night, Sherkin swim and more
  • Rosscarbery shrine gets new lease of life

IN LIFE

  • Enable Ireland's West Cork chair Stephen Haughey on the tragic deaths of his two children and giving back

IN SPORT

  • Skibb rowers on top of the world
  • St James' claim second Carbery title in four years
  • County semi-final previews

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29th

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.