Local artist exhibits at National Gallery

THE work of Angie Shanahan, a Cork artist who has strong West Cork connections, has been included in a beautiful new exhibition at the National Gallery.

The exhibition, In Real Life, which runs until Sunday November 24th, has been described as a celebration of the beauty and fragility of nature.

Angie, who has a studio at Church Cross in Skibbereen, is one of four artists each with four works of art featured in the exhibition.

There are also 34 other artists – drawn from the gallery’s permanent collection – who each have a single work featured in the exhibition in the gallery’s Print Room.

What’s interesting about this exhibition is that the work spans the 17th century to the 21st century, and includes 34 works from the gallery’s permanent collection.

The work of the four featured artists – Angie Shanahan, Bridget Flannery, Fiona McDonald and David Lunney – are drawn from nature during the lockdown period.

In Real Life celebrates the beauty and fragility of nature through drawings and paintings. It is designed as a mediation away from today’s busy world and the rushing around, commuting, deadlines and meetings.